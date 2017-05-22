× Burr, Warner release statement on Flynn’s refusal to comply with Senate committee’s subpoena

WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Monday released the following statement after the committee received notification from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s counsel that he would decline the request for an interview and the production of subpoenaed documents:

“While we recognize General Flynn’s constitutional right to invoke the Fifth Amendment, we are disappointed he has chosen to disregard the Committee’s subpoena request for documents relevant and necessary to our investigation. We will vigorously pursue General Flynn’s testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee’s authorities.”

The Senate intelligence committee on May 10 issued a subpoena to Flynn for documents regarding his interactions with Russian officials.

The subpoena came after Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, alerted the panel that he would not provide documents in response to their April 28 request.

The subpoena also came as Senate investigators aggressively moved on their probe after months of groundwork and just a few days after now-former FBI Director James Comey alerted the leaders of the intelligence panel the FBI was ramping up its own investigation.

CNN contributed to this report.