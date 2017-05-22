× Body identified as missing Duke student

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Authorities said Monday that a body found Saturday has been positively identified as a Duke University student who had been missing for nearly a week, WTVD reports.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office announced the medical examiner’s results Monday morning.

Police said the body of 20-year-old Michael Doherty was found in Franklin, Massachusetts by civilian searchers around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The body was located in a wooded area near Interstate 495, which is a short distance away from where Doherty was last seen.

Doherty, a junior mechanical engineering at Duke University, was home for the summer. His family says he was out with friends Saturday night.

Last Sunday, search crews found a T-shirt and sneakers belonging to Doherty. He charged his phone before he left home, but it had not been used since.

In a press conference, police announced that they believe there is no evidence of foul play.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the members of the Franklin Police Department and all of the other agencies that participated in searching for Michael go out to the Doherty family in this time of great tragedy,” police said.