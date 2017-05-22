Body found in Peters Creek in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A body was found in Peters Creek on Monday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.
Officers came to Peters Creek near the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West First Street at 2:47 p.m.
Police said the body was that of a man and that it was in advanced stages of decomposition.
The body was too decomposed to tell if there was foul play involved.
Winston-Salem police said it could take up to three weeks for the medical examiner to know more about the cause of death.
36.099860 -80.244216