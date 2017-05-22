× Body found in Peters Creek in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A body was found in Peters Creek on Monday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to Peters Creek near the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West First Street at 2:47 p.m.

Police said the body was that of a man and that it was in advanced stages of decomposition.

The body was too decomposed to tell if there was foul play involved.

Winston-Salem police said it could take up to three weeks for the medical examiner to know more about the cause of death.