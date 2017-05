Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet an interesting character from near Sparta who paints barn quilts.

When Walt McMillan retired, he wanted something to do with his time. He got interested in the brightly colored quilt squares that adorn barns and old buildings all across rural North Carolina.

After a little research, he started painting some of his own and now his work is in high demand.