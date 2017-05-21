× Woman seriously injured after car crashes, catches fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman was seriously injured after her car went off the road, crashed into two trees and caught on fire, according to police.

Callie Tollison, 19, of Greensboro, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her four passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the crash at West Cone Boulevard just east of Lafayette Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. No other vehicles were involved.

Greensboro police said speed was a factor, but did not say how fast the victim was driving. The roadway had been closed, but has since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.