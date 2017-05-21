Video shows sea lion grabbing little girl from a pier with its mouth and dragging her into the water

RICHMOND, British Columbia — A sea lion grabbed a young girl by her dress and dragged her into the water and the horrifying moment was caught on video.

CBC News reported that it happened Saturday on Canada’s West Coast in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb.

A family in the video can be seen watching the sea lion from a pier. At one point, a young girl sits on the pier’s edge and the sea lion pops out of the water and drags her in.

A man quickly jumps into the water to help the girl and both get out within seconds. Neither one appeared injured.

People were feeding the animal breadcrumbs and the sea lion likely thought the girl’s dress was food, according to CBC.