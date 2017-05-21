× Uber driver helps North Carolina sexual assault victim get to police

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman reported she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning in Durham, and an Uber driver helped her get to the police, according to WTVD.

Police said the victim was at a club on Avondale Drive. An unknown male offered to give her a ride to her hotel around 3 a.m. The victim reported the suspect sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the victim flagged down an Uber driver, who helped her meet up with police on Erwin Road. No arrests have been made.