Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A five-bedroom, 8,045 square foot home in Charlotte is currently listed as the most expensive home on the market in North Carolina.

The home at 3683 Pelham Lane in Charlotte is for sale for $5,840,000. The estimated mortgage would be about $21,642 a month.

The house has seven and a half bathrooms, a pool and spa and a “dream-like master bath is dripping in Carrara marble and chrome.”

“Contemporary yet elegant architecture and design make this fully custom home an understated masterpiece,” according to the home’s listing on realty website Zillow.

The most expensive home listed for sale in the Piedmont is a six-bedroom, 10,477 square foot home at 900 Rockford Road in High Point.

That home is listed at $3,750,000 with an estimated mortgage of $13,897 a month.