Crowds of Notre Dame graduates walk out during Mike Pence’s commencement address

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence received applause as he delivered the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame’s graduation. But not all graduates were enthusiastic about the former governor’s presence at the ceremony.

WXIN reported that about 100 of the new alumni walked out in protest when Pence was called to the stage Saturday morning.

The students cited the Vice President’s history of anti-LGBTQ actions including the passage of Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015, which some say legalized discrimination against LGBTQ people and families.

We Stand For, a coalition of students at Notre Dame, Holy Cross and Saint Mary’s College, posted videos of the protest on Facebook and Twitter. The group says it stands up “for human dignity, respect and justice.”

.@NotreDame Class of 2017 – this is your day – so go, Irish – the future is yours. #ND2017 pic.twitter.com/mURaXg6O8v — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 21, 2017