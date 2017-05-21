Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
All lanes of Highway 68 at Haw River Road closed

Posted 9:10 pm, May 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13PM, May 21, 2017

(Getty Images)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – All lanes of Highway 68 at Haw River Road are closed Sunday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident started at about 5 p.m. and traffic in the area is not expected to reopen until about 6 a.m. Monday.

The NCDOT did not release details about what prompted the closure, but provided the following information for detours:

For NC-68 North Traffic: Follow NC-68 North to NC-150 East (Oak Ridge Road), turn right onto NC-150 East (Oak Ridge Road) and follow to I-73 North, turn left onto I-73 North and follow to US-158 West, take the ramp for US-158 West and follow to re-access NC-68 North.

For NC-68 South Traffic: Follow NC-68 South to US-158 East, turn left onto US-158 East and follow to I-73 South, take I-73 South and follow to NC-150 West (Oak Ridge Road), turn right onto NC-150 West (Oak Ridge Road) and follow to re-access NC-68 South.