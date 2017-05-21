2 shot, injured inside vehicle in Rockingham County, suspects wanted

RUFFIN, N.C. – Two people were shot and injured inside a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rockingham County, according to deputies.

It happened at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday near the 9500 block of U.S. 29 Business in Ruffin, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies believe there was an altercation between people at the nearby Lera’s Baile Mexicano nightclub.

A man and a woman had left the club and were in a Lincoln Navigator when they were shot, according to deputies.

Authorities said the bullets were shot into the back of the vehicle. The two suffered serious injuries and were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have been in a newer-model black full-sized pickup truck.

Deputies have also included pictures of two persons on interest that investigators are looking to identify in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 349-9683 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.