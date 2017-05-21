1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a power pole and rolled over several times Sunday night in Randolph County, according to police.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Business 220 near Caudle Road. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the extent of any possible injuries.

The vehicle hit the power pole, breaking it into pieces and left the road, flipping over several times, according to officials. The vehicle landed in a parking lot.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Asheboro Police Department were also on the scene.

The crash caused Business 220 to close between Wesleyan and Caudle roads.