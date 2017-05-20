× Woman severely injured after her vehicle flips over several times

OAK RIDGE, N.C. – A woman was taken to the hospital with several injuries after her vehicle flipped over several times Saturday morning in northern Guilford County.

The victim was headed south on Highway 68 just south of Alcorn Road when the incident happened, according to troopers. Her name has not been released.

She went off the road to the right, overcorrected and flipped her Ford Explorer several times, according to Trooper Locklear.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. The victim was the only person in her SUV and no other vehicles were involved.

She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with severe injuries.

Highway 68 was blocked in both directions for about 45 minutes.