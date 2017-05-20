× North Carolina woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is accused of running her boyfriend over with a car and then calling police and claiming it was a hit-and-run.

WITN reported that Christian Snuggs, 24, of Greenville, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the incident.

Police said it happened at an intersection in Greenville on Thursday afternoon and resulted in the victim being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was reportedly alert after getting hit.

The incident has been called a domestic assault, according to the Associated Press. The suspect has been jailed on a $50,000 bond.