Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled due to possible metal found in packages

CINCINNATI, Ohio — 100 tons of Nathan’s and Curtis Hot Dogs are being recalled after the maker, John Morrell Co., received complaints that metal was possibly found in some packages.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Friday, according to KDVR.

The beef franks under recall were produced on January 26, 2017:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company has received three complaints of metal found in packages. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury as a result of consuming the hot dogs.