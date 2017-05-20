× Man seriously injured in three-vehicle wreck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man was seriously injured after a crash involving three vehicles Friday night in Greensboro, according to police.

Stichney Reed, 57, of Greensboro, was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police responded to the wreck at about 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of West Friendly Avenue at West Greenway Drive North.

Three vehicles were involved, but everyone else in the cars suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. W. Friendly Avenue had been shut down, but has since re-opened.

Impairment did not contribute to this crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone with any information can call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.