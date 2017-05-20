× High Point man walking on Business 85 ramp seriously injured after hit by car

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man was injured after being hit by a car while walking on an Interstate 85 Business ramp early Saturday morning.

Roy Gibson-Taylor, 21, of High Point, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers responded at 2:16 a.m. in reference to the incident at the Business 85 South ramp that leads off the highway to Holden Road.

The victim was walking on the ramp and was hit by a Subaru WRX that was exiting the highway, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any possible charges against the driver. Anyone with any information can call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.