Body ‘believed to be’ missing Duke student found, police say
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Authorities said they believed to have found the body of a Duke University student who had been missing for nearly a week.
Police told WTVD that a body “believed at this time” to be 20-year-old Michael Doherty was found in Franklin by civilian searchers around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was located in a wooded area near Interstate 495.
“Positive confirmation will not be available until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has issued its findings,” police wrote in a press release.
Doherty was reported missing by his parents after he didn’t return home from a party. The incident remains under investigation.
42.083431 -71.396725