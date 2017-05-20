× Body ‘believed to be’ missing Duke student found, police say

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Authorities said they believed to have found the body of a Duke University student who had been missing for nearly a week.

Police told WTVD that a body “believed at this time” to be 20-year-old Michael Doherty was found in Franklin by civilian searchers around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was located in a wooded area near Interstate 495.

“Positive confirmation will not be available until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has issued its findings,” police wrote in a press release.

Doherty was reported missing by his parents after he didn’t return home from a party. The incident remains under investigation.