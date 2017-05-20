Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Body ‘believed to be’ missing Duke student found, police say

Posted 7:33 pm, May 20, 2017, by

Michael Doherty (WTVD)

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Authorities said they believed to have found the body of a Duke University student who had been missing for nearly a week.

Police told WTVD that a body “believed at this time” to be 20-year-old Michael Doherty was found in Franklin by civilian searchers around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was located in a wooded area near Interstate 495.

“Positive confirmation will not be available until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has issued its findings,” police wrote in a press release.

Doherty was reported missing by his parents after he didn’t return home from a party. The incident remains under investigation.