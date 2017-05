DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The woman killed in a wreck on northbound Interstate 85 in Davidson County Thursday night has been identified.

The crash happened at 8:22 p.m. just south of U.S. 64. The driver, identified as Olivia Farah, lost control and hit a tree.

Davidson County EMS, firefighters, and Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation but authorities say speed was a factor.