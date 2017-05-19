× Victims of fatal train crash in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men who were hit and killed by an Amtrak passenger train in Greensboro Monday evening have been identified.

Jose Luis Cervantes Murrillo, 55, and Luis Mauricio Santiago Chacon, 30, were killed when the train struck them in the area of Lowdermilk Street and Franklin Boulevard at 7:16 p.m., according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

The two were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both victims were from Mexico, and had no known permanent address in Greensboro.