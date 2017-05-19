UNCG gets the green light to expand into a ‘millennial campus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – University of North Carolina at Greensboro got the green light Friday to expand into a millennial campus.

The designation will allow school leaders to develop about 73 acres of property into two campus districts.

Property along Gate City Boulevard would become the Health and Wellness District while property along Tate Street will become the Visual and Performing Arts District.

The districts would also connect more with groups such as the community health organization in the community.

"This really will prompt activities into the community," said vice chancellor Charles Maimone. "We are looking for them to start or create opportunities for others."

As of Friday, the cost of the expansion has not been released.