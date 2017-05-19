× Severe thunderstorms rolling through the area, Van Denton has the latest

Showers and storms are prevalent this evening, especially throughout the mountains and foothills.

Overnight, conditions will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny day, with a 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

On Sunday, there is a 50 percent chance for showers and storms, and a 70 percent chance for Monday as you start the work week.