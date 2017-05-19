Sea Lions at the NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The two sea lions at the North Carolina Zoo know 25 different commands.

Zookeepers say the young sea lions have come a long way since they arrived two years ago.

For some reason, the animals were abandoned by their mothers, so their mom could go out and forage. They hadn't quite learned how to forage on their own.

So when they arrived at the zoo, they were basically blank canvasses -- so keepers got to work.

Several years later, the 150-pound sea lions are full-grown and ready to tackle the world.