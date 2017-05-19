Police say ax-wielding man in mask is terrorizing kids in Arizona neighborhood

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Police in one Arizona neighborhood are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood, according to KTVK.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Glendale, near 67th and Glendale avenues. Police said they got the call around 1:45, and according to the kids, a tall man with a thin build hopped over a fence into the San Martin Apartments.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect was also holding an ax. Police say they did find a mask and an ax later in a nearby field. A search of the area was conducted but no suspect was caught. No kids were hurt.

Early reports said the man was wearing a clown mask but after Glendale Police released photos, it appears to be more like a Guy Fawkes mask.

#help #identify suspect today at 6800 N 67 Ave who threatened kids with axe while wearing mask. 6239303000 or 480-witness pic.twitter.com/Xl9zDFBrxA — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 18, 2017

“We were able to locate the mask and the ax, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to apprehend any suspects,” said Sgt. Scott Waite with the Glendale Police Department.

This was actually the second report of a masked suspect in the area this week.

“We definitely are concerned that there’s possibly someone out there trying to hurt children,” Waite said.

“My son came home crying, saying some guy was chasing him, apparently it was with a clown mask,” said Greg Altman, who lives at the complex with his two young sons. “I was just worried about my kids being outside while this is going on.”

“These apartments are supposed to be meant for our children to play and they can’t even go outside and play,” said Jennifer Moody.

Police said once the suspect is caught, they will likely face aggravated assault charges.