Owner of car found in Winston-Salem apartment complex pool offers explanation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car was found Friday morning submerged in a Winston-Salem apartment complex pool.

Police believe the Ford Taurus plunged into the pool at Tranquil Court Apartments on Bethania Station Road sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The car was found at about 7 a.m. by an apartment complex resident.

After the car was removed from the pool, James Bradley Poe arrived at the scene and told police he was the owner.

“I wasn’t under any intoxication or anything like that,” Poe told FOX8.

Poe said he was not in the car at the time of the crash and it rolled into the pool when he thought it was in park.

"My back wheel was still touching the cement and when I hopped out, I walked back this way to see if I was going to clear the truck that was parked there and when I looked up, I see it slowly rolling up," Poe said. "I hopped in it and tried to stop it, but as soon as I got in, the front wheels had already touched the water."

Poe said the incident was an accident and that he left the scene to go home to his son.

“Oh I didn’t run,” he said. “I just, you know, my son was at the house and stuff and I thought the police had been called.”

Poe has been cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to keep automobile insurance on the involved vehicle. He apologized to residents of the apartment complex for the ordeal and said he plans to pay for the damage to the pool.

The matter is set to be heard in traffic court on June 27.