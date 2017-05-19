New 6-mile stretch of I-73 to open Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A new stretch of interstate is expected to bring more jobs and cut down commute time.

Interstate 73 between US 220 in Rockingham County will connect to Highway 68 near the PTI Airport. The new 6-mile section will open at noon Friday.

It's part of a $175 million dollar project, paid for with federal funds, that's been in the works since the late 90s. Several companies have already located to the area because of the new interstate.

"We have met with several companies up in Rockingham County," said Mike Mills with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. "They have located in Rockingham County knowing this project was funded and was going to be opening."

An additional 3-mile stretch of the interstate is expected to open mid-summer.