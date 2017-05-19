× NC firefighters rescue 8 baby turkeys from storm drain

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters in North Carolina responded to a call Tuesday that had nothing to do with fighting a fire, WLOS reports.

Around 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to rescue eight poults, or baby turkeys, that were stuck in a storm drain.

People walking their dog noticed an upset hen. They investigated, saw the poults stuck in the drain and called for help.

Firefighters said it’s not every day they receive a call like this one.

FFs rescue a flock of baby turkeys in east Asheville as their mother waits anxiously! #avlfire #animalrescue pic.twitter.com/mGwwpFZFyO — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) May 17, 2017

Crews arrived at the scene to find the drain cover was welded in place and had to call for backup to get the equipment to cut the top off. Once firefighters got in there, they discovered the poults were in the middle of the pipe, which runs under the road.

So, they had to cover the cover off the drain on the other side of the road.

The turkeys were OK and reunited with their mom.