Man gets $14 million bond after daring judge to raise his bond

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man facing sex charges involving a minor was given a $14 million bond after he allegedly dared the judge to raise his bond.

On Thursday, Charles Nichols, 33, was given a $50,000 bond by Cheatham County Judge Phillip Maxie, WKRN reports. Nichols then stood up, told the judge to go “F*** himself,” and flipped his middle finger at everyone in the courtroom.

That’s when the judge told Nichols to sit down and threatened to raise his bond. Unfazed, Nichols said he didn’t care and dared the judge to raise it to $1 million — so he did. The man then again dared the judge to raise his bond to $10 million.

By the time he stopped challenging the judge, the bond sat at $14 million.