Man accused of impregnating 10-year-old girl

MARION, Ind. -- An 34-year-old Indiana man is accused of impregnanting a 10-year-old girl.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of child molestation, WTHR reports. The Marion Police Department took to Facebook to ask for help in finding Thrash.
A Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest.
Family says the little girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
“She came out and asked, ‘Can I get my barbies?’ I said, ‘Of course you can.’ She is still a little girl that wants to play that has to grow up overnight," her grandmother told WISH-TV.
He is in jail on a $500,000 secured bond.
