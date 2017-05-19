Man accused of impregnating 10-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. -- An 34-year-old Indiana man is accused of impregnanting a 10-year-old girl.

Nicholas Deon Thrash was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of child molestation, WTHR reports. The Marion Police Department took to Facebook to ask for help in finding Thrash.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest.

Family says the little girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.

“She came out and asked, ‘Can I get my barbies?’ I said, ‘Of course you can.’ She is still a little girl that wants to play that has to grow up overnight," her grandmother told WISH-TV.

He is in jail on a $500,000 secured bond.