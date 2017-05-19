Lexington mother accused of child abuse speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Lexington mother accused of child abuse and neglect has been released from jail and is on a mission to clear her name of the charges.

On her birthday, 27-year-old Jamie Jones was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and neglect to her 6-year-old stepson.

Jones was released from jail on a reduced bond Thursday night. She denies all claims and said she has the paperwork to prove her innocence.

“I told them I was confused because I thought that the way everything was looking in family court that I was not the target, my husband was the target,” Jones said.

Jones' arrest warrant reports the spanking and beating "resulted in permanent scarring on the back, buttocks and legs".

The warrant also details "serous malnutrition" that "required prolonged hospitalization."

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged date of abuse occurred between November 2016 to Feb. 14, 2017.

Jones has saved copies documentation from the Davidson County Department of Social Services in their home assessment following incidents in 2013 and 2016.

“In 2016 they took pictures of the same allegations that was talked about in 2013,” Jones said. She has saved documentation from DSS that states, “Case closed and service not recommended.”

Because of this active criminal case, Jones is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with her two biological children.

“I’m hoping that I can get all my children back because it's not only him that's been taken away, my daughter and my newborn baby has been taken away as well and they have been placed in a kinship program with my mother and my father,” Jones said.

She has not seen her 6-year-old stepson since February when he was placed in protective care.

Jones appears in court again on May 30. She said she relies son her faith and family to get through this time as she works to clear her name.