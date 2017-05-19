Greensboro hosting several summer programs for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Families are preparing to make decisions on where to send children to camp this summer, and for many parents, the final choice comes down to costs.

Some spots are still available to attend the City of Greensboro’s low-cost day camps ($70 per week/per child) with scholarships available for qualifying families.

The city is also offering free options including Energy at the Park.

Energy at the Park is a free program where parents can take their kids to one of seven local parks for a day of supervised activities for kids ages 5 to 15.

“They’ll do arts and crafts and they’ll play games and do sports. It’s not just the kids coming and playing by themselves. They’ll do team building activities, and really engaging with them,” said Youth Services Superintendent Michelle Gill-Moffat.

Summer Night Lights is also a free program beginning in June filled with summer activities for teenagers 13 to 18.

Activities include sports, but there will also be a photography class, and leadership programs will be available.

Events are held at city recreations centers, libraries, pools, the Cultural Center, and the Greensboro Sportsplex.

Arlington Park, Douglas Park, Eastside Park, Hampton Park, Hannaford Park, Heath Park and Woodmere Park will serve as sites for Energy at the Park.

The program runs from June 26 to August 10, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Five-year-olds will need to have completed kindergarten to participate.

A free lunch will be provided. For more information on programs, visit www.gsoparksandrec.com