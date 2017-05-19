× Former Lexington City Schools soccer coach charged with assault after allegedly striking student with belt

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A former Lexington City Schools employee has been charged with assault after allegedly striking a student with a belt.

Tulsa Shopay Scales, 45, was arrested Thursday morning.

Scales, who as a soccer coach, assaulted a 17-year-old Lexington Senior High student while on school grounds, according to an arrest report.

He is being held in jail under a $1,500 bond.

Scales resigned at the beginning of April when the school first began investigating the allegation.