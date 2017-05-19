Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Former Lexington City Schools soccer coach charged with assault after allegedly striking student with belt

Posted 11:16 am, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, May 19, 2017

Tulsa Shopay Scales

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A former Lexington City Schools employee has been charged with assault after allegedly striking a student with a belt.

Tulsa Shopay Scales, 45, was arrested Thursday morning.

Scales, who as a soccer coach, assaulted a 17-year-old Lexington Senior High student while on school grounds, according to an arrest report.

He is being held in jail under a $1,500 bond.

Scales resigned at the beginning of April when the school first began investigating the allegation.