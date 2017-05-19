× Five Guys ranked best burger in America

RICHMOND, Va. — Move over In-N-Out Burger, there’s a new best burger brand in America.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which started in Arlington, Virginia, took top spot in the most recent Harris Poll’s EquiTrend study ranking America’s Best Burger Restaurant brand.

In-N-Out Burger, the winner of America’s favorite burger chain for the last two years, took second. Shake Shack, Wendy’s and Culver’s rounded out the top five.

The top five burger brands are as follow:

Five Guys In-N-Out Burger Shake Shack Wendy’s Culver’s Whataburger McDonald’s SONIC America’s Drive-In Smashburger Steak ‘n Shake

