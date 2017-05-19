× Car found submerged in Winston-Salem apartment pool

Update: Police said Friday a man arrived at the scene and told him he was driving the vehicle that crashed into the pool.

Police are trying to determine if he will be charged.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car was found Friday morning submerged in an apartment complex pool in Winston-Salem.

The car plunged into the pool at Tranquil Court Apartments on Bethania Station Road sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Police believe one person was inside the car and got out.

The car was found around 7 a.m. by an apartment complex resident.

Crews are currently waiting to remove the 2007 Ford Taurus from the pool. They're trying to figure out if anybody else was in the car when it crashed.

Wet clothes were found near the pool.

Car found at the Tranquil Court apartments pool in WS early this am. Police think 1 person was inside and got out. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Yb1TN4cXSQ — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 19, 2017