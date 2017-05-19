Boy calls police on dad after finding drugs in his suitcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Mass. -- An 11-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911, WCVB reports.

Police said they went to the home on Wednesday and confiscated more than 200-grams of heroin with fentanyl.

The drugs were packaged in five sandwich bags hidden inside the luggage. The child told them he saw his father selling drugs earlier in the day.

"I commend this young man for being brave enough to come forward and report that these dangerous substances were in his home," Fitzpatrick said.

Yamil Mercado, 40, turned himself in and was charged with drug trafficking and child endangerment.

The boy is now in the custody of his grandmother.