Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sending obscene material to North Carolina girl

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty Friday in New York, WABC reports.

Weiner will plead to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

The girl says Weiner asked her to undress and encouraged her to touch herself and say his name over video chat.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife.

Weiner turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning and is due in federal court in Manhattan.