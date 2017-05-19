× American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in NC; 3 taken to hospital

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — American Airlines flight 1889 bound from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, made an emergency landing in Raleigh on Friday.

WTVD reported that the plane diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport because of a strong electrical smell onboard, RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.

Upon landing, the crew requested medical assistance for nine people on board.

Three people were taken to area hospitals and six more were checked out on scene but declined further treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear how many passengers were on board.