Student with ADHD receives award for ‘Most Likely to Not Pay Attention’

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia mom is upset after her eighth-grade daughter, who is diagnosed with ADHD, received a school award for “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention,” FOX5 reported.

Nicole Edwards said her 14-year-old received the award at a school assembly at Memorial Middle School Tuesday.

“I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school,” Edwards told FOX5.

“You guys are calling me when you’re having problems with her in school when you’re having problems with her not paying attention or not getting it and then you give her an award for it,” said Edwards. “Why call me to discipline her, but yet you turn around and give her an award for it, it doesn’t make sense.”

Rockdale County Schools released the following statement to FOX 5:

“We are just learning about this and will begin investigating internally. I can assure you that Rockdale County Public Schools will not condone anything that may cause student embarrassment or humiliation. We will take appropriate action to address this situation upon gathering all of the facts.”

