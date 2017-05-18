Stop arm not used before student hit by car while getting off school bus in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The amber warning lights used prior to a stop and the red lights, stop sign and stop bar that shows a child is unloading were not activated before an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car while getting off a school bus in Alamance County Wednesday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The accident happened on N.C. 62 near Elder Lane just after 11:30 a.m. The area is within the village of Alamance which is located just south of Burlington.

Knox said the bus stopped and the boy attempted to cross N.C. 62. A Ford Taurus traveling southbound on N.C. 62 hit the boy.

The boy was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Alamance Regional Medical Center, Knox said. The boy was later airlifted to UNC Hospital and is in stable condition.

Knox said the boy attends E.M. Holt Elementary School.

The Alamance-Burlington School System was operating on a half-day today, which is why students were on buses at the time.

There is no word on charges for the driver of the Taurus at this time.