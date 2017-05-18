Prized show cows saved from barn fire in Climax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIMAX, N.C. -- Smoke and a pile of rubble is all that’s left of Robert Field’s barn after a fired destroyed it early Thursday morning.

“It was terrible,” Fields said. “That’s all I can say. It was terrible.”

Fields owns Rocking F Farm in Climax.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, he heard sirens outside.

When he ran out, his barn was on fire. Nine calves were still inside.

“We took off and ran behind the barn,” Fields said.

Firefighters helped get them out.

“They were scared to death, like I was,” Fields said. “I didn’t want to see them burned.”

Luckily none of the animals were hurt.

Fields is a hay and cattle farmer and uses his calves for livestock competitions.

“We got them all out thank goodness,” he said.

Besides losing the barn which has been in the family for about 80 years, Fields also lost tens of thousands of dollars in equipment, including two tractors and a 4-wheeler.

The farmer says neither the barn nor his equipment were insured.

But even so, Fields says everything he lost can be replaced.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Investigators still haven’t determined the cause of the fire.