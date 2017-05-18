× Police searching for parents who broke more than 25 bones in daughter’s body

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Ohio police are searching for parents who broke more than 25 bones and caused a significant brain injury to their young child, WCMH reports.

On Wednesday, Kayla Ann Fannon, 26, and Samuel A. Thompson, 31, of Nelsonville, were convicted of endangering children and permitting child abuse.

Fannon and Thompson’s trial began on May 8, and the couple did not show up for court on May 12. Their trial, however, continued, and they were found guilty on all counts.

In 2014, the couple was charged after their child was taken to the hospital with broken bones in her ribs, legs, fingers, arms, toes and shoulders. She also had skull fractures and a brain injury.

She was eventually placed into protective custody and adopted by foster parents. Documents show she has “shown significant progress over the last two and a half years.”