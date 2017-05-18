Piedmont grandmother to be deported after decades in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Juana Ortega has lived in the United States for more than 20 years. She came here to escape violence in Guatemala and received asylum status.

She married a US citizen and now has two children and grandchildren who are citizens.

Ortega had to leave suddenly when her daughter back in Guatemala got deathly ill. Ortega didn't have time to wait weeks for permission to leave and her asylum was revoked.

She came back to the United States illegally, raised a family and checked in with immigration officials every year and they allowed her to stay.

Last month Ortega was told she would not be allowed to stay and is getting deported.

Unless immigration gives her another temporary stay, she will have to leave her family at the end of the month.

Ortega has her hearing with immigration officials Friday at 8:30 a.m.