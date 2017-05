× Person killed in wreck on I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A person was killed in a wreck on northbound Interstate 85 in Davidson County Thursday night, according to Davidson County 911.

The accident happened at 8:22 p.m. just south of U.S. 64.

Davidson County EMS, firefighters and Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and there is no word on what caused the accident.