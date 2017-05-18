× North Carolina to get second IKEA location

CARY, N.C. — IKEA announced Thursday its plans to bring another store to North Carolina.

The popular home furnishings retailer said it is submitting plans to the Town of Cary for a potential Raleigh-area store, WTVD reports.

The proposed 15-acre site would be located near Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, adjacent to the existing Cary Towne Center, which is about 12 miles west of downtown Raleigh and two miles from downtown Cary.

The plan allows Cary to formally consider IKEA for that location and begin the town council’s review of the approximately 359,000-square-foot store with a two-level parking structure that would hold around 1,000 parking spaces. If approved, the IKEA Cary store could open as early as Summer 2020.

Cary has already been considering a rezoning for part of the existing mall, which would be demolished during the initial phase of redevelopment.

The shopping center’s owner, CBL & Associates, and town leaders have been tight-lipped – only promising a very “recognizable” and “in-demand retailer.”

Rumors have been circulating for months, despite uncovered loan documents revealing the land is labeled, “IKEA RELEASE PARCEL.”

The state’s first IKEA store opened in Charlotte in 2009.