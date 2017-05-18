Multiple people face charges after numerous drugs, firearms seized from Davie County home

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – Multiple people were arrested after deputies seized numerous drugs and more than 75 firearms from a Davie County home.

Steven Paul Potts, 27, of Yadkinville; Caleb McCorkle, 18, of Mocksville; Johnathon “Buddy” Gray White, 19, of Mocksville; and Amy Hopkins, 30, of Mocksville, face charges in connection to the incident.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants Tuesday at a home on Duke Whittaker Road as part of a three-month investigation into narcotics trafficking and stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said deputies seized powdered heroin, black tar heroin, more than two pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, alprazolam, amphetamine, clonazepam, hydrocodone, morphine, escitalopram, oxymorphone, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and several, as of yet to be identified, powders believed to be crushed pharmaceutical narcotics.

Investigators also seized more than 75 firearms, body armor, numerous pieces of lawn care equipment, tools, jewelry, money and coins believed to be stolen or proceeds of drug sales.

The suspects face multiple charges including felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

There are currently outstanding warrants for Paul “Michael” Potts, 43, of Davie County, for deliver/accept blank/open title, trafficking in heroin, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and conspire to sell methamphetamine.

More charges are expected for Paul Michael Potts in relation to stolen property and narcotics violations.

There is an active warrant for Jeffery Kent Potts, 31, of Davie County, for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia at the home.