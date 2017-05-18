1 dead, more than 10 injured after car jumps sidewalk in Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and multiple injured after a car jumped the sidewalk and ran into pedestrians at Times Square in New York.

The crash happened at Broadway and West 45th Street at about noon, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.

The New York City Fire Department is reporting 13 patients are being treated at the scene and none have been taken to the hospital.

According to CBS New York, NYPD officials said the “motive” is “not terrorism” and a 26-year-old male is in custody. He is being tested for alcohol.

Witness video shows a man being taken into custody at the scene. A law enforcement source said a man was driving the maroon-colored sedan that crashed into the crowd and landed on its side

President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.

Our sister station PIX11 has a crew on the scene.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

.@POTUS has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 18, 2017

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

NYPD: Car "lost control" on 7th in Times Square between 42nd/43rd. People injured. Investigation underway. Driver in custody. . — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/obgHGGs7Td — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2017

Crazy car crash in the middle of Times Square. We are being told to shelter in place pic.twitter.com/jvEhISIhcn — Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017