1 dead, more than 10 injured after car jumps sidewalk in Times Square

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and multiple injured after a car jumped the sidewalk and ran into pedestrians at Times Square in New York.
The crash happened at Broadway and West 45th Street at about noon, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.
The New York City Fire Department is reporting 13 patients are being treated at the scene and none have been taken to the hospital.
According to CBS New York, NYPD officials said the “motive” is “not terrorism” and a 26-year-old male is in custody. He is being tested for alcohol.
Witness video shows a man being taken into custody at the scene. A law enforcement source said a man was driving the maroon-colored sedan that crashed into the crowd and landed on its side
President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.
