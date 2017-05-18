Mom-to-be finds creative way to include deployed father in maternity photos

MIAMI — A woman in Florida found a creative way to take maternity photos with her deployed military husband.

Veronica Phillips’ husband Brandon is a member of the U.S. Air Force and is currently stationed overseas, the Huffington Post reports.

Even though Brandon is not able to be home for most of the pregnancy, Veronica found a creative way to incorporate him into the pictures.

With the help of Jennifer McMahon of Jennifer Ariel Photography, two pictures were photoshopped to create a touching maternity photo.\

“I had seen many photos where people were Photoshopped in, and I have Photoshopped siblings together before to look like one seamless photo,” McMahon told the Huffington Post. “After playing around with several edits for a few days and many hours of editing, I posted the one I thought told the best story and would evoke emotion in all who saw it.”

On May 9, McMahon posted the beautiful picture on Facebook.

The post read, “This mommy was so sweet, and her story touched my heart. Her husband is thousands of miles away serving our country. He is missing his beautiful wife’s pregnancy and will be missing the birth of his baby. Thank you to our military for sacrificing for our country.”

The post has more than 7,000 likes and 5,000 shares.