Man faces felony charge after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces a felony charge after a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Adrian McCloud, 36, of Advance, is charged with felony hit and run.

The incident happened at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

Police say McCloud was driving a 2009 Honda Accord and hit 58-year-old Donald Charles Thompson Jr., of Winston-Salem.

Thompson stepped into oncoming traffic, the release said. Witnesses said McCloud tried to avoid the collision but was not able to.

After McCloud hit Thompson, he left the scene but was followed by a witness. He returned to the scene a few minutes later, the release said.

Thompson received serious injuries including include a broken arm, head laceration and abdominal injuries. Thompson was taken to Baptist Hospital where is he being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was cited for failure to yield right of way to vehicular traffic. McCloud was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was given a $10,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 1.