Man accused of locking 22-month-old son in makeshift wooden cage

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man is accused of leaving three children alone at home and locking his 22-month-old son in a makeshift cage, WPMT reports.

Cecil Eugene Kutz is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and three counts of recklessly endangering another person after authorities found his one-day-old daughter, one-year-old son and 22-month-old son alone at home.

When troopers conducted a welfare check Wednesday afternoon, they found the children. The 1-year-old boy was in a playpen, the 1-day-old girl in a baby seat and the toddler inside a cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Court documents say he left the children alone for at least 40 minutes. The children’s mother, Tiffany George, had been taken to a local hospital for complications after giving birth to the girl.

Troopers say there was no baby formula inside the home and it looked as if the baby girl had not been fed.

The children were taken into police custody.

He was arrested and taken to jail on a $250,000 bond.

