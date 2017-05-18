× Man accused of hitting friend with sledgehammer, burying him while he may have still been alive

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of hitting his friend in the head with a sledgehammer and burying him while he may have still been alive.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Robert Overcash, 23, of Osceola County, Fla., was arrested Monday and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Shawn McKee.

The suspect told deputies that he hit the victim in the head with a 2-pound sledgehammer after the two had gotten into a fight.

Overcash then said he dragged the victim outside and dug a hole in the dirt, which is where deputies found the victim.

Deputies said the suspect did not know if the victim was dead or alive due to gurgling types of noises he was making.

Blood splatters were found inside the home and dirt and dried blood was found on the suspect’s hands, according to deputies.

The suspect has been jailed without bond.